While everything has been business as usual for Shannon Sharpe, who has continued to take his seat next to Skip Bayless on FS1’s Undisputed as if nothing has happened, he was the victim of an unfortunate crime.

According to TMZ, Sharpe had his Los Angeles home burglarized last week. Police say that thieves fled the scene with around $1 million in goods, including watches, jewelry, and designer bags.

Shannon Sharpe's L.A. Home Burglarized, $1 Mil In Jewelry, Bags Stolen https://t.co/G5Yvp9sBFt — TMZ (@TMZ) May 26, 2023

Sharpe had his home broken into between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., law enforcement officials told TMZ Sports. Sharpe had returned home from dinner on the evening of Friday, May 19, and had noticed something wasn’t right. That’s when he phoned the police, who saw no obvious signs of forced entry into Sharpe’s home.

Despite losing nearly $1 million in valuables that the alleged thieves made off with, Sharpe has put up his own money as a reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Sharpe is offering $50k to anyone that may have info that leads to a conviction, according to TMZ. As of the writing of this article, no arrests have been made just yet, but police continue to investigate the matter.

As mentioned above, it’s been business as usual for Sharpe, who got into a war of words with Kwame Brown regarding LeBron James’ legacy. We’ll have to see how he responds on Friday’s edition of Undisputed, though he has more pressing matters going on at the moment.

[TMZ]