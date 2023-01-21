FoxNBABy Michael Dixon on

Friday night’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena featured an altercation between some players and family members and a fan in attendance. The fan? Shannon Sharpe.

That’s right, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and co-host of FS1’s Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, got into it with some of the Grizzlies. Sharpe and Memphis guard Dillon Brooks were having what certainly looked like an unpleasant conversation from opposite sides of the floor. That prompted some of the Grizzlies — including Steven Adams and Ja Morant — to head over towards Sharpe. As Sharpe was being pulled away, Ja’s father, Tee Morant, came over and continued the argument.

And while ESPN’s coverage of the incident indicated that things were tense, video from another angle caputred by Ben Golliver of The Washington Post showed that things were even worse than they appeared on the broadcast.

Rob Fischer, the sideline reporter for the Grizzlies on Bally Sports, initially reported that “Sharpe was just escorted out of building.”

He later reported that Sharpe had returned to his seat. When the chatter with Brooks continued, the referees gave Sharpe a stern warning.

So, what caused the fight? Sharpe offered his end of the story to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

