Credit: Fox Sports

The Muppets of Sesame Street are all gearing up for the World Cup.

Fox Sports announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with the iconic children’s show Sesame Street for a collaboration that will integrate the show’s characters into Fox’s coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with one of the most adored children’s franchises in the world for FIFA World Cup 2026,” Fox Sports Vice President of Production Zac Kenworthy said in a press release. “By collaborating with Sesame Street, we’re adding a fun and educational element that brings families together around the Fox Sports viewing experience.”

Featured segments will include “The Count Down” with Sesame Street‘s resident stats guru, Count von Count; a satirical highlight show called “Trash Talk” with Oscar the Grouch; and “Broadcaster Bootcamp,” where Grover partners with Fox’s broadcasters to learn how to call a soccer game.

“The World Cup is one of the biggest cultural moments of the year, and a powerful opportunity to engage families with our beloved Sesame Street characters in new and unexpected ways,” Samantha Kennedy, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy at Sesame Workshop, added in the press release. “Through this collaboration with Fox Sports, we’re creating memorable moments that resonate with families and fans of all ages — all in service of our nonprofit mission to help children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.”

Sesame Street has launched similar sports collaborations in the past, as noted by Sports Business Journal. The franchise has partnered with the U.S. Olympic Committee for both the 2014 Sochi Games and the 2024 Paris Games.