Sean Payton is expected to become the next head coach for the Denver Broncos.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday that Payton, 59, is in line to become the next head coach after the Broncos and the New Orleans Saints finalized compensation to help pave the way for the Super Bowl XLIV Champion head coach to assume the reigns in Denver.

“Breaking: Saints and Broncos are finalizing compensation in return for Super Bowl-winning HC Sean Payton, sources tell ESPN. This clears the way for Payton to sign with the Broncos to become Denver’s next head coach. And so Payton is expected to head to Denver as its next HC,” Schefter tweeted.

Breaking: Saints and Broncos are finalizing compensation in return for Super Bowl-winning HC Sean Payton, sources tell ESPN. This clears the way for Payton to sign with the Broncos to become Denver's next head coach. And so Payton is expected to head to Denver as its next HC.

The compensation details flowed out through numerous tweets from Schefter and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. And, also, on live television.

Adam Schefter — on the phone — getting news on live TV of the Broncos and Saints finalizing compensation for Sean Payton.

Payton coached in the NFL for nearly a quarter-century as one of the brightest offensive minds in the sport. He and Drew Brees came together in 2006 and led the Saints to an unforgettable season. Three years later, the Saints won the Super Bowl under Payton, which essentially made him beloved for life in the Bayou. It is true, though, that the time didn’t come without scrutiny for ‘Bountygate.’

Payton’s recent refutation of a report that there was an issue standing in the way of him becoming a head coach was a sign of things to come, after all.

Payton leaves the desk at Fox after just one season as a studio analyst. It’s unclear who will replace him, though we’re sure you’ll hear the name Tom Brady thrown around several times.

