Credit: Hannity on Fox News

Stephen A Smith once again appeared on Hannity on Fox News this week to discuss Joe Biden’s candidacy for president and the NFL’s conference championship weekend.

In that appearance Thursday, after Smith disagreed with the campaign tactics tossed out by other centrist and liberal voices in political media, host Sean Hannity quickly changed subjects. While Hannity didn’t want to go down a rabbit hole on someone else’s opinion, Smith made it clear he did not agree with CNN hosts Van Jones and David Axelrod that Biden should campaign quietly and let Donald Trump beat himself.

But before Hannity could move on, he caught Smith off-guard with a reference to Smith’s biggest nemesis.

“I will let you take it up with Van Jones, but I better not mention Jason Whitlock or you’ll really rip my head off,” Hannity joked. “We could have a quick discussion about that.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Smith wasn’t interested.

“Waste of time,” the First Take host responded without giving it a second thought.

Earlier this month, Smith finally took a blowtorch to his relationship with Whitlock after years of quiet beef. Smith promised to never speak the man’s name or discuss him publicly again, but finally did in an episode of his podcast.

Smith called Whitlock (a former ESPN and Fox Sports personality) everything from a “b****” to a “fat piece of s***.” Smith also said Whitlock was worse than a white supremacist and compared him to the biblical character Cain, a greedy murderer.

Given Hannity and Smith are known friends, Smith probably took this in stride. After all, you don’t do an entire podcast episodes with millions of views only to go right back to being quiet about the topic.

[Fox News]