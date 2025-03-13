Photo Credit: Fox News

If Stephen A. Smith ever needs someone to watch his back, he just needs to call Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

There has been no shortage of opinions shared in the days since James confronted Smith, who was seated courtside during a game in Los Angeles between the New York Knicks and James’ Los Angeles Lakers. It’s also something that Smith has talked plenty about.

On Wednesday night, while Smith was a guest on Fox News’ Hannity, the two briefly discussed the incident.

“By the way, what was up with LeBron?” Hannity asked. “He was getting in your grill. What was that?”

“He thought that I was insulting his son when, in fact, that’s not what I was doing,” Smith replied.

“Grow up,” Hannity said to James.

“I was getting on him because he had gone through so many things to, you know, have his son in the NBA,” Smith added. “He was bringing unnecessary attention on his son. Prematurely, in my estimation. He didn’t like that, so he confronted me. It’s his prerogative. He didn’t put his hands on me. That’s all that matters. He can feel whatever way he wants to feel. I’m gonna do my job. I cover the sport. That’s what I’m gonna do.”

“Alright, if I was there, I would’ve had your back,” Hannity said. “If I was there. Just saying.”

“I have plenty of people to have my back. It wasn’t necessary. But I appreciate it,” Smith said to a chuckling Hannity.