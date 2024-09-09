Photo Credit: Fox

Tom Brady’s Fox broadcasting career is underway, as he made his debut in Sunday’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns. And naturally, there are already plenty of varying opinions about his performance in the booth, including from NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson.

Hanson, who was simultaneously hosting RedZone while Brady was working the Cowboys-Browns game, gets to see the majority of highlight plays that happen in each game every Sunday. So he is somewhat tuned into every broadcast around the league but doesn’t quite get the full picture.

One snapshot that Hanson got into Brady’s performance came near the end of the second quarter when Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey came on to kick a 66-yard field goal before the end of the half.

The kick, which would have tied Justin Tucker’s NFL record, had the distance and was drilled straight through the upright. However, the Cowboys were flagged for a delay of game on the play.

Wow 😩 Brandon Aubrey would have tied the NFL record for longest FG with this attempt… But there was a delay of game penalty. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/DpDiVfcRkz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2024

Despite flirting with the idea of letting Aubrey attempt a 71-yard field goal after the penalty, they ultimately decided to throw a pass to the endzone instead to end the half.

Regardless of whether the 66-yard kick attempt counted or not, it is still obviously an incredible feat. But when the kick was shown on RedZone, Hanson lamented Brady’s call of the kick, which he believed lacked excitement.

“Oh come on,” said Hanson. “Brady has gotta get more excited than that in the booth.”

Scott Hanson did not think Tom Brady was excited enough for Brandon Aubrey’s 71-yard field goal attempt. Aubrey just hit from 66 but it was called off due to a delay of game. The Cowboys decided against the 71-yard try after the time-out.pic.twitter.com/EEHr1bWnRn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2024

Again, Hanson doesn’t exactly get a great view of the entire game from Brady. But Hanson’s analysis here does have some merit, especially considering how excited Kevin Burkhardt was when he thought the Cowboys were going to let Aubrey kick the 71-yard field goal.

Brady’s insight and knowledge of the X’s and O’s in the NFL is obviously second to none. But perhaps enthusiasm is one area that Brady can work on as he gets comfortable in the Fox broadcast booth.

[Awful Announcing on X]