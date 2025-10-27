Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Since 2010, Mike Pereira has been a staple of Fox’s NFL coverage, serving as the network’s resident rules analyst.

But it appears that the former NFL official’s broadcasting career could soon be coming to an end, with the 75-year-old telling The Washington Post that his gut tells him he’ll likely retire when his current contract expires following the 2026 season.

“I don’t want to outlive my effectiveness,” Pereira told Tashan Reed. “But I don’t know — who can predict the future?”

Should the Stockton, California, native, in fact, retire, it would mark the end of a remarkable — albeit unlikely — broadcasting career. Following an extended career as a college football and NFL official, Pereira first made appearances analyzing calls on NFL Total Access before joining Fox on a full-time basis in 2010.

In many ways, Pereira proved to be a trailblazer, as he is widely recognized as sports’ first full-time on-air rules analyst. His presence was so well-received that Fox quickly hired rules analysts for other sports, while other networks followed suit.

Nowadays, it’s not often that you’ll watch a nationally televised game in any sport without a rule analyst available to discuss the more controversial calls. And it’s a role that might not have happened if not for the immediate success that Pereira found 15 years ago.

“The philosophy of the league when I first got there, quite frankly, was to take anything officiating and sweep it under the rug and not talk about it,” Pereira told Reed. “I think fans deserve to know. … There was never any transparency with officiating because, hell, half you couldn’t know before replay. There were far less questions. As people got the answers — whether they liked the answers or not — they liked it.”

While he obviously isn’t Fox’s most famous talent, Pereira has clearly become a valued aspect of its NFL presentation. As such, it will be interesting to see how the network approaches celebrating what will likely be his final season in 2026 and replacing him afterwards.