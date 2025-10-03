Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III and his family are feeling thankful after escaping a frightening car crash without any serious injuries on Friday.

Griffin shared news of the crash on social media Friday afternoon, posting photos of the accident while noting everyone was okay. According to the photos, Griffin and his family were in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van at the time of the accident. Griffin was with his wife and children on a highway in Fort Worth, Texas, where he is scheduled to call this Saturday’s game between TCU and Colorado for Fox.

Just got in the worst car accident of our lives with my wife and kids in Fort Worth, Texas. Scary crash, ricocheted off the highway divider multiple times, blown both front tires. Thankful to God that my wife and kids are safe. pic.twitter.com/X5QNHX4oxY — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 3, 2025



“Just got in the worst car accident of our lives with my wife and kids in Fort Worth, Texas,” Griffin wrote. “Scary crash, ricocheted off the highway divider multiple times, blown both front tires. Thankful to God that my wife and kids are safe.”

The people in the other car involved in the crash were also said to have avoided any serious injuries. Griffin did not appear to be driving the van at the time of the accident. Earlier in the day, RGIII’s wife Grete Griffin posted a picture on her Instagram story from inside a Sprinter van, writing, “Love when Robert has games close by so we can travel with him.” Hours later, Griffin posted pictures of the accident.

According to Griffin’s wife, their children were checked out in an ambulance and received a clean bill of health, but she was going to get a CT scan after hitting her head in the accident, and the former NFL quarterback was also going to have his back checked out.

There has been no announcement regarding whether the accident or potential back injury will impact Griffin’s ability to call Saturday’s college football game in Fort Worth for Fox.