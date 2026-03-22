Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Fox Sports college football analyst Robert Griffin III is perhaps planning to lace ’em up once again.

On Saturday, following the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which aired on Fox, RG3 announced he will be “going for gold” with Team USA flag football during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Proud and Honored to announce that I will be going for Gold in Flag Football with the USA National Team in 2028. The journey starts now and there is no greater honor than wearing USA across your chest and representing something more than yourself. USA! USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/TWJocbBbnG — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 22, 2026

“Proud and Honored to announce that I will be going for Gold in Flag Football with the USA National Team in 2028. The journey starts now and there is no greater honor than wearing USA across your chest and representing something more than yourself. USA! USA! USA!” the Heisman Trophy winner wrote on social media.

It’s unclear whether Griffin’s announcement is an intention to compete for a roster spot on the team, or to simply announce he will join the team in some other form, like as a coach or analyst.

Last season, Griffin landed at Fox Sports as the network’s No. 2 college football game analyst alongside play-by-play voice Jason Benetti, who recently departed for NBC. Griffin began his post-playing career with ESPN in 2021, where he served on the Monday Night Countdown desk, but was fired just three years later, reportedly for budgetary reasons.

Fox, who had coveted Griffin even during his ESPN days, scooped him up before last season to replace former No. 2 analyst Brock Huard.

A return to the field, especially in 2028, would be an incredible feat for Griffin. The 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year hasn’t taken a competitive snap since the 2020 season. By 2028, Griffin would be 38-years-old, perhaps attempting to compete in a sport that is built primarily around skills like speed and agility.

Not to mention, Team USA completely obliterated the teams of current and former NFL stars during Saturday’s Flag Football Classic, showing that the sport is a much different animal than tackle football. That doesn’t mean the NFL players can’t learn the intricacies of the game. There’s a likelihood that many will. In fact, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has already expressed interest in playing for Team USA himself come 2028.

It all adds up to stiff competition for Griffin should he seriously pursue a roster spot as a player.

The way his post was worded, however, would make it seem like he’s more likely to be involved in some non-playing capacity.