Jason Benetti (L) and Robert Griffin III on a Nov. 14, 2025 broadcast. (Fox.)

More than a year ago, ESPN surprised many when it parted ways with Robert Griffin III after just three years.

The immensely famous former Heisman winner and NFL Rookie of the Year scored numerous high-profile jobs with the Worldwide Leader, but was laid off seemingly as a cost-cutting move alongside NBA analyst Zach Lowe and NFL host Sam Ponder.

It wasn’t long before Griffin landed on his feet at Fox Sports, where he quickly cemented himself in the network’s No. 2 college football broadcast booth and even brought his podcast along. Griffin was on the call for numerous top Big Ten and Big 12 games this season alongside Jason Benetti.

And recently, word surfaced that with Fox’s college football coverage done for the year, Griffin would also be back on the NFL beat before long. The former Washington quarterback worked as an analyst for NFL Live and Monday Night Countdown while at ESPN.

Now we know Griffin’s first NFL assignment for Fox. He and Benetti will be in New Orleans to call Panthers-Saints, according to an announcement from the network on Thursday.

This Sunday, tune in to the @NFLonFOX for an action-packed doubleheader 👀🏈 Local listings (subject to change): https://t.co/RZIMaCNnSy pic.twitter.com/E0y4gJ8DzT — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 11, 2025

The game will feature two interesting young quarterbacks in Tyler Shough and Bryce Young, with Carolina fighting to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture.

While Fox’s NFL broadcast roster is incredibly strong at the top with Tom Brady, Greg Olsen and now Drew Brees calling games, Griffin could have an opportunity to slot in below them if he performs well with this opportunity. Griffin certainly is a more recognizable “brand” and punchy commentator than the veterans such as Daryl Johnston or Mark Schlereth lower down at Fox.