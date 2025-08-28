Robert Griffin III discusses Shedeur Sanders on his YouTube show. (Outta Pocket with RGIII on YouTube.)

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III is set to join Fox’s lineup of college football broadcasters ahead of the start of the network’s college football coverage this weekend. But interestingly, Griffin’s abilities in the booth aren’t the only reason that Fox was interested in bringing him into the network.

We have known that Griffin would be replacing Brock Huard as Fox’s No. 2 color analyst alongside Jason Benetti since it was reported by Andrew Marchand back in April. But in a press release on Wednesday, the network officially confirmed this report and further added information about how Griffin would fit in at Fox Sports beyond his broadcasting responsibilities.

In addition to working alongside Benetti and Fox sideline reporter Alexa Landestoy for the 2025 college football season, his podcast Outta Pocket with RGIII, which he co-hosts alongside his wife Grete Griffin, will be featured on FOX Sports.

Griffin’s podcast has of course been the platform where several of his recent controversies have began. Perhaps most notably, several sports media personalities took aim at him after claiming that he believed that Angel Reese “hated” Caitlin Clark.

Despite some of the media beefs that Griffin has been involved in, it is hard to deny that Griffin’s podcast hasn’t been successful in extending his reach in the sports media space following his departure from ESPN last August.

Robert Griffin III himself made light of that in a post on social media discussing his journey over the past year before ultimately landing at Fox Sports, which he called a “breakthrough” for his professional career.

“What a difference a year makes!” wrote Griffin. “Don’t give up, your breakthrough is coming. ALL GLORY TO GOD!”

Beyond excited to officially join the legendary @FOXSports family and work with so many amazing people every week. The test was just the beginning of the testimony. August 2024-unexpectedly laid off September 2024- Our dog Benny is diagnosed with Cancer October2024- Find out… pic.twitter.com/108wuK5h3L — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 27, 2025

Griffin won’t have to wait all too long to get his first on-air opportunity at Fox, as he will be on the call of Friday’s Baylor-Auburn game on Fox.