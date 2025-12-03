Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Three months after he first joined Fox Sports as a college football analyst, it appears Robert Griffin III’s role with the network could soon be expanding.

Over the course of a wide-ranging interview with Barrett Media’s John Mamola, the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner discussed his first season at Fox, which came one year after he was first let go by ESPN. And in addition to serving as Fox’s No. 2 college football analyst alongside play-by-play man Jason Benetti, the story also noted that Griffin is expected to call NFL games for the network later this season — a detail that wasn’t previously shared when he was first hired in April.

With just five weeks remaining in the regular season, it’s unclear when the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year will begin calling games or who he’ll be doing so with. Fox’s broadcasting lineup was thrown into flux in October with Mark Sanchez’s arrest and subsequent firing, with the network later hiring Drew Brees to pair with Adam Amin on its No. 3 team behind Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen and Joe Davis.

But regardless of how his NFL coverage shakes out, it’s clear that Griffin is looking to expand his role at Fox beyond college football. In fact, the 35-year-old even said that he’d be interested in calling college basketball games or matches in the 2026 World Cup.

“I don’t ask much from [Fox Sports CEO] Eric Shanks and the crew, but when they call I’ll be ready to roll,” said Griffin. “Jason Benetti does college basketball. That’s certainly something I’d be open to jumping in and helping the network out with. I’m also a massive futbol (soccer) fan, and the World Cup is coming up next year. It’s been fun to see the opportunities that are out there with FOX Sports.”

Considering that he isn’t publicly associated with either sport and that Fox already has a robust roster of analysts, it seems like a stretch that the network would find itself with such a need, especially considering the high profile nature of the World Cup. In any event, RGIII has made clear that he’ll be ready when need be, whether it’s football or elsewhere.