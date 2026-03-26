Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, following the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, Fox college football analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III announced that he would be “going for gold” with the USA flag football National Team in 2028 for the LA Summer Games.

“Proud and Honored to announce that I will be going for Gold in Flag Football with the USA National Team in 2028. The journey starts now and there is no greater honor than wearing USA across your chest and representing something more than yourself. USA! USA! USA!” Griffin posted on X.

Proud and Honored to announce that I will be going for Gold in Flag Football with the USA National Team in 2028. The journey starts now and there is no greater honor than wearing USA across your chest and representing something more than yourself. USA! USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/TWJocbBbnG — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 22, 2026

Griffin’s post was vague as to what his role with the National Team would be, leaving the door open for him to compete as an Olympian or in another capacity, such as a coach or analyst.

The 36-year-old’s status with the squad has now been confirmed. Griffin has been named as a player to a roster with 23 other players and will attend a training camp, where 12 players will be selected to travel to the International Federation of American Football Flag Football World Championship in Düsseldorf, Germany, this August.

God’s plan 🙏🏾

The work is just getting started.

Excited to work with my new teammates 🫡 USA! USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/X9BHwTwLGW — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 26, 2026

For Griffin, who joined the Fox Sports booth as the network’s No. 2 college football game analyst alongside play-by-play voice Jason Benetti, returning to any football field in a competitive capacity is an enormous feat. The 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s playing career was derailed by injury, and he hasn’t taken an official snap since 2020.

Even healthy, it’ll be an uphill climb for the former broadcaster to make the final roster. Team USA completely outclassed current and former NFL players in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. In addition, younger NFL stars such as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have expressed interest in competing in the LA Summer Games, when Griffin will be 38.

However, if Robert Griffin III can learn the intricacies of flag football and make the cut heading into the International Federation of American Football Flag Football World Championship, the decision makers for USA football may be forced to reconsider their approach to roster construction.