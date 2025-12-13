Credit: The Zach Gelb Show/© Kirby Lee

The Michigan Wolverines have a very important decision to make.

The school fired head football coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday in a shocking move, amid a situation that has only grown more shocking in the days since.

Following the cheating scandals that plagued Jim Harbaugh and now the sordid details of Moore’s firing, the school needs to hire a new coach who can set the program back on its winning ways while also signifying to the rest of the college football world that it’s a new era.

Robert Griffin III had just the guy.

The Fox Sports broadcaster thinks Michigan should consider fellow Fox Sports broadcaster Charles Woodson as a candidate.

“I think they have to go outside the box,” RGIII told Zach Gelb during a recent appearance. “I know that initially, they will try to go pluck a coach from somewhere else and say, ‘We’re Michigan. You should come coach us.’ But in this world of different things that are happening, Zach, I would see an alum of the university being someone that can be the figurehead that has great coaches around him, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, that can run those systems by themselves. And this guy can be able to recruit.

“Because that is the most important Same thing right now to me, from a head coach in college football, you have to be able to recruit. Can I sit in that room with the parents and the athlete and say, ‘You should come to Michigan?’ And they’re going to be like, ‘Hell, yeah, I should go to Michigan.’ And to me, right now, one of those alums has to be Charles Woodson.

“And listen, I’m colleagues with Charles at Fox Sports, and I would say Charles Woodson would be a great candidate because he’s a great leader of men. If Charles Woodson, Heisman Trophy winner, comes and sits down in your living room and says, ‘Your son should come to Michigan,’ who is telling him no?… There’s not going to be a better guy to recruit players to Michigan than a guy who won and did it at the highest level at Michigan. He’s still recognizable today. And I see him on TV, great personality. He’s got a great feel for what the game needs and what a coach needs to be.

“If I’m Michigan, I take that faith. If I can’t go get an established coach to leave one of these bigger universities.”

Woodson is one of the most decorated players in Michigan history, having won a national championship and become the first defensive player in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy. A College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, he has worked in broadcasting since retiring, most recently for Fox Sports since 2019.

Woodson, who is a minority owner of the Cleveland Browns, has no coaching experience, so while RGIII might be right in thinking he’ll be a great figurehead, it doesn’t really seem like the right time for an experiment like that.