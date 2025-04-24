Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III has found a new home.

After being let go by ESPN last summer, where he was replaced by Louis Riddick on the network’s college football coverage, RG3 has finally landed another major sports media gig. According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, Griffin is expected to join Fox Sports as its No. 2 college football analyst, replacing Brock Huard.

Huard stepped away from the booth earlier this month, citing a desire to spend more time with family and to coach his son’s high school football team. While he left the door open for a future return to the NFL side of broadcasting, Huard made it clear he was stepping away from the college game for the next few years.

That move created an opening many saw as a natural fit for Robert Griffin III, who will now team up with play-by-play voice Jason Benetti in Fox’s No. 2 booth. Benetti and Huard were ranked No. 5 in Awful Announcing’s 2024 college football announcer rankings, so expectations will be high for the former Heisman winner.

Griffin’s departure from ESPN drew mixed reactions. Paul Finebaum defended the former Baylor star, saying he was “completely different” from most analysts and suggested ESPN had made a mistake in letting him walk. Stephen A. Smith offered a more critical take, calling Griffin “passive-aggressive” and claiming he wasn’t well-liked internally. Smith also said he personally wanted Griffin to remain a part of First Take.

Instead, Griffin spent the past year podcasting, engaging in social media spats — including one about Jackie Robinson with Smith — and appearing on Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL studio show.

Fox plans to feature Robert Griffin III in its game coverage. While he might appear in studio from time to time, the network doesn’t expect him to be a regular on debate-driven shows on FS1, where he frequently appeared during his ESPN tenure.