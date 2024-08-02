Rob Gronkowski shared some interesting stories Friday on “Good Morning Football.” Photo Credit: NFL Network

Rob Gronkowski knows Tom Brady well. And Gronkowski is confident his former teammate is ready to “dominate” in his new role as NFL on Fox’s lead color analyst this season.

In fact, Gronk used that exact word, “dominate,” several times to describe Brady’s prospects Friday in an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

Many fans, players and sports media are eager to see how Brady makes the transition to the booth. And many in the industry are already predicting he will be a huge hit. Howie Long paid the ultimate compliment to Brady, saying he could become the next John Madden.

Gronk seems to be more bullish on Brady’s new career than anyone.

“I think Tom Brady is going to absolutely dominate in the booth,” Gronkowski said on GMFB. “He’ll definitely have his ups and downs in the booth, of course anyone entering a new gig in life, you’re going to have to have some lessons that you’re going to have to learn. But overall I think he’s going to be very successful.

“The advice I would give him is don’t overthink, and just be yourself. Go out there and share that gift that he was born with, and that gift is the knowledge of football that he has. He has the most knowledge for the game of football than any former football player out there. So just go out there and share that knowledge with the world, and he will absolutely dominate.

“He has all this time to prepare. And when he has time to prepare, he will always be on his ‘A’ game. So Tom Brady is going to dominate, I can’t wait for it.”

.@RobGronkowski joined the show & it went exactly as you’d expect 😂@JoeyMulinaro pic.twitter.com/QamKGyQ3kC — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 2, 2024

It’s interesting that Gronk advised Brady to “just be yourself” in the booth, because several others have offered that same advice. Cris Collinsworth advised Brady “Just be you.” Joe Theismann said, “Don’t try and be somebody else.”

That advice sounds as if it came fresh out of the cliché oven. But that might be what it takes for Brady to “dominate” in his new role.

[Good Morning Football]