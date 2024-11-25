Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski wasn’t a part of Sunday’s episode of Fox NFL Sunday.

And considering the timing, the future Hall of Fame tight end’s absence raised a few a eyebrows.

After all, it was just last week that Terry Bradshaw seemingly forgot that Gronkowski is now of his full-time colleagues (and has been since 2022). During a segment, Bradshaw said that the only reason Gronk was there was because Jimmy Johnson was on vacation, prompting host Curt Menefee to remind the Hall of Fame quarterback that the former New England Patriots star was actually a full-time member of the cast.

“I’m part of the show, Terry, OK?” Gronkowski replied. “Where are you going with that?”

“OK I made a mistake,” Bradshaw responded. “I apologize Gronk, you know I love you.”

Terry Bradshaw is the only person who could forget Gronk has been there this whole time pic.twitter.com/Zwx5Mg3Ua2 — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) November 18, 2024

The whole thing was clunky and awkward, but seemingly just a(nother) sign that it might be time for Bradshaw to hang ’em up. That was until Fox announced that Gronkowski wouldn’t be a part of its Week 12 program, with Johnson ironically taking his place.

Was Gronkowski’s absence connected to Bradshaw’s flub, as a headline by The Mirror seemed to suggest? Is it really possible that Gronkowski was boycotting the show over the error? Or even crazier, that Fox opted to side with Bradshaw, kicking the 35-year-old former tight end to the curb?

Common sense would tell you that’s not what happened here and as it turns out, common sense would be right. That’s because Gronkowski was in New Hampshire for the opening of a Dick’s Sporting Goods — an appearance that had been announced well before last Sunday’s mishap with Bradshaw.

So, no, Gronkowski didn’t miss the latest episode of Fox NFL Sunday due to an imaginary beef with Bradshaw. Although perhaps the reasoning behind his absence does help explain why his 76-year-old co-worker thinks he’s only part-time.