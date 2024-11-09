Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Veterans Day weekend which means Fox is sending its NFL pregame show to a military base, as the network has done every year since at least 2017.

Fox NFL Sunday will originate live from Naval Base San Diego this weekend to continue its tradition.

In honor of #VeteransDay, FOX NFL SUNDAY continues its longstanding tradition of originating from a military installation with a two-hour show live from @NavalBaseSD 🇺🇸 Among the highlights is a Tom Rinaldi feature on a former Navy SEAL who now makes his living in the NFL, PLUS… pic.twitter.com/HkSn469zVR — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 8, 2024

Perhaps the highlight of Sunday’s show will feature Fox NFL Sunday analyst Rob Gronkowski, who will jump from an MH-60s helicopter into the Pacific Ocean live on-air.

Gronk is no stranger to a live stunt. He has famously starred in FanDuel’s “Kick of Destiny” for the last two Super Bowls, where he attempts to make a field goal and reward users with free bets. Jumping into the Pacific Ocean from a helicopter, however, is an entirely different undertaking.

Fox NFL Sunday will also feature the World-Famous I-Bar which is featured in the movie Top Gun: Maverick.

The long-running NFL pregame show has featured a number of different military bases in past years. Last season, the show traveled to the Air Force Academy in Colorado, and two years ago went to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Gronkowski is certainly making an impact on Fox NFL Sunday this season. Earlier this year, the show pranked the former NFL tight end by airing a segment in which he analyzed a player returning from injury who didn’t even exist.

It’s good that Gronk seems to roll with the punches. Jumping out of a helicopter is no small ask, but it seems he’s more than happy to do it. And fans are all better off for it.

[Fox Sports PR]