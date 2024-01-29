Feb 7, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rob Gronkowski at Fox Sports media day at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fox NFL analyst Rob Gronkowski knows as much about the game of football as anyone. However, the same can’t seemingly be said of his knowledge of music, if Sunday’s halftime show during the NFC Championship Game is any indication.

During halftime of the game, popular rock band Journey, which was founded in San Francisco, put on a performance for the fans in attendance.

We are rocking to journey at halftime pic.twitter.com/rAnZyzNYby — Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) January 29, 2024

Journey is known best for producing timeless classics such as “Don’t Stop Believin'” and “Any Way You Want It”. The band has had six songs that reached the Billboard Top 10, including two No. 1 hits, and they’ve sold more than 100 million records globally.

Gronkowski was familiar with some of the songs from Journey but did not recognize the band behind them.

“Who’s Journey?,” said Gronkowski to his fellow Fox cast members.

Fellow Fox analyst Howie Long then told Gronk that he should at least know the song “Don’t Stop Believin'”, which could be heard in the background of the broadcast.

Gronk then got excited, sharing that he did indeed know the song.

“I know this song. I know this song!” Gronkowski stated upon hearing the song.

Viewers at home poked fun at Gronkowski upon hearing this revelation from him on the live broadcast.

Millions of people just learned Gronk doesn’t know the band Journey. — Ben Harrison (@6BenHarrison) January 29, 2024

Did Gronk really ask, “who’s Journey?” How dare you, sir!!! ?#DETvsSF — Jeremiah (@SomeTradesJack) January 29, 2024

As far as how the rest of the game went, the 49ers indeed did not stop believin’. They went on to overcome a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat the Lions in a 34-31 shootout to advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

"AND THERE IT IS! THE 49ERS ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!" – Kevin Burkhardt ???️pic.twitter.com/TFRsPxaFTt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 29, 2024

Usher will headline this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. We’ll see if Gronk is familiar with him or not.