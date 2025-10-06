Credit: NFL on Fox

You could almost feel Rob Gronkowski getting nervous as he ramped up to say the name of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ new star receiver postgame.

Breaking down the NFL Week 5 slate for Fox’s The OT, Gronkowski was simply trying to give rookie Emeka Egbuka shine. After another last-second Tampa Bay win without veteran receiver Mike Evans in the lineup, Gronkowski wound up to say Egbuka’s name.

And then he completely butchered it:

“You gotta give credit to this rookie sensation, wide receiver out of Ohio State, Emeka Egbigboo, going for over 100 yards.”

Immediately, the Fox studio crew burst into laughter.

Gronkowski even got a bit defensive.

“Emeka Egbuka, I’m getting confused,” he said before chirping toward the legendary Terry Bradshaw about Bradshaw’s own pronunciation gaffes.

Egbuka is probably used to it. The rookie has been a sports star his entire life and dazzled as part of a championship-winning Ohio State team last year. When you play so well, more people are going to say your name.

And as Gronkowski proved, that is easier said than done.

Credit to the NFL on Fox studio guys for joking with Gronkowski (as they often do) while keeping the show moving. Gronkowski clearly was frustrated by his mistake, but his point stands.

Egbuka is a breakout star, and everyone will learn how to say his name before long.