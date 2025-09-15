Credit: Fox

Viewers tuned into Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks on Fox were treated to quite the broadcast innovation.

During the first half of the game, the Fox broadcast showed quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ “AI Football Journey,” seemingly an AI-generated video montage of the key moments in Rodgers’ football career.

Fox gave Aaron Rodgers the AI treatment during today’s game 🤖📺🏈pic.twitter.com/CuDU4kLxLG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2025

The video began with an AI-generated Rodgers during the 2005 NFL Draft, before making multiple transformations from Green Bay Packer, to Super Bowl champion, to New York Jet, to Pittsburgh Steeler. The problem? Well, as we’ve all come to know and love with artificial intelligence, it’s not always 100% accurate.

Viewers were quick to point out some of the inaccuracies in Fox’s gimmick. For one, Rodgers’ Steelers hat had the wrong colored diamond configuration in the logo.

Steelers logo on the hat is the wrong color pic.twitter.com/h5k5LCPg1X — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) September 14, 2025

Rodgers’ Super Bowl t-shirt read “Chams” instead of “Champs.”

The NFL logo on Rodgers’ and Brett Favre’s jerseys aren’t historically accurate.

Favre and Rodgers played together from 2005-07 NFL didn’t go with the logo we’ve got now (the 8-star logo without the curly L) until 2008 pic.twitter.com/1fbdOHZlCv — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) September 14, 2025

And the Roman numeral used on Rodgers’ Lombardi Trophy is most definitely not XLV.

Whatever Roman numeral that is, that’s definitely not XLV pic.twitter.com/kTeHvmi3NC — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) September 14, 2025

Needless to say, fans weren’t thrilled with Fox’s “innovation.”

Shit looks AWFUL. Just give up on AI, it blows. — QUIS🇵🇷 (@617QUIS) September 14, 2025

Absolute ass and everyone involved should be ashamed — Jorgan (@michael_jorgan) September 14, 2025

Fox has been more willing to experiment with new technologies than its counterparts. Last season, the network debuted a hologram version of Tom Brady to beam into its Fox NFL Sunday pregame show. They even gave Jimmy Johnson a bizarre AI sendoff during last year’s Super Bowl.

Fox goes with AI Jimmy Johnson to take a look at his football career. 🏈📺🎙️ #NFL #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/8wIUBq6p4E — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2025

Nobody has ever watched one of these and said, “Wow, that looks great!” I suppose the idea is that one day, they will. For now though, maybe it’s best if Fox stays away from the AI videos.