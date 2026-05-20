Credit: Fox Sports

Fox Sports has tapped a star-studded lineup to serve in its World Cup studio this summer, and the broadcast roster features a mix of American stars and global icons.

As has already been announced, former international legends Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Clarence Seedorf, Peter Schmeichel, and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández will contribute to Fox’s studio teams throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Now, the network has revealed the American staples that will join them.

On Wednesday, Fox announced veteran studio analysts Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd, Clint Dempsey, and Landon Donovan will contribute inside the studio during this summer’s World Cup. Donovan, it was announced previously, will also call games alongside match commentator Ian Darke.

An all-star studio team coming to you this summer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on FOX. pic.twitter.com/j7zTKDODKg — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 20, 2026

As for the other three Americans, Fox is running it back from 2022. Lalas, Lloyd, and Dempsey all featured prominently on Fox’s studio show in Qatar, particularly in and around matches involving the U.S. Men’s National Team. For Lalas, it’ll be his sixth consecutive men’s World Cup spent in the studio dating back to ESPN’s coverage in 2006. Dempsey makes his return after debuting as a World Cup broadcaster in 2022. Similarly, Lloyd rounds out the American trio for Qatar 2022, returning for her second men’s World Cup as a studio analyst.

Fox additionally announced several other former international stars to round out its analyst team. John Obi Mikel, Thiago Alcântara, and Juan Pablo Ángel will contribute as studio analysts throughout the tournament.

As for the hosts, Rob Stone returns as the lead studio voice, and Rebecca Lowe, as previously announced, will hold down a studio of her own. Jules Breach and Pien Meulensteen will also anchor parts of the tournament for Fox, the network revealed on Wednesday.

Overall, there aren’t too many surprises in Fox’s announcement that weren’t previously announced. The network has a stacked lineup of both global superstars, and former American players that will be familiar to the U.S. audience.

The World Cup kicks off on June 11 with Mexico facing South Africa from Mexico City.