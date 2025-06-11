Image created by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media (background photo credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images).

For Major League Baseball and its broadcast partners, the rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees remains the biggest draw.

Boston scored a 10-7 win over its longtime rival on Saturday. It was also a win for Fox, which broadcast the game. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Fox Sports PR detailed the audience it generated.

The report said that “3.045 million viewers tuned in for Baseball Night in America‘s two-game slate highlighted by the Boston Red Sox win over the New York Yankees.”

In addition to it being “MLB’s most-watched regular season telecast on any network” since a game between the same two teams in September 2022 drew 3.1 million viewers, the release also noted that it was “Fox’s best performance for a Saturday MLB telecast” since a June 2018 game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals drew 3.2 million viewers and that it was “up 61% over last year’s average of 1.895 million viewers.”

⚾️Respect the Rivalry ⚾️ FOX Sports scores 3 MILLION+ viewers for Saturday’s Baseball Night in America lineup, highlighted by Red Sox-Yankees in the Bronx – the most-watched MLB regular season telecast on any network since 2022. pic.twitter.com/iKaYEeMCn6 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) June 10, 2025

The two teams will also square off from June 13-15 for a three-game series in Boston. The game on Saturday, June 14 will air on Fox. A critical difference in that broadcast will be its competition. The game on Saturday, June 7, was played with no competition from the Stanley Cup Final or NBA Finals. Most of the Saturday, June 14 game, meanwhile, will air directly against Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers in what could be a potential elimination game.

In the second half of the season, the Yankees will host the Red Sox for a four-game series from Thursday, Aug. 21, to Sunday, Aug. 24, while the Red Sox will host the Yankees from Friday, Sept. 12, to Sunday, Sept. 14.