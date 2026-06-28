Credit: Fox Sports on YouTube

Rebecca Lowe has had a front-row seat to one of the most entertaining subplots of the 2026 World Cup. She’s also the one responsible for keeping it from completely going off the rails.

Appearing on TalkSport this week, Lowe pulled back the curtain on what it actually looks like to anchor the Fox Sports desk alongside Zlatan Ibrahimović, Thierry Henry, and Alexi Lalas for six weeks straight.

“I do feel sometimes like I’m herding cattle,” Lowe joked. “They are absolutely brilliant in every way. Honestly, we have so much fun. It’s probably the most unpredictable show, or panel, that I’ve ever had across my entire 25-year career, but sometimes I think in life you need that. You need to be kept on your toes, and boy, do they keep me on my toes.”

In several instances already this World Cup, the panelists have butted heads over their takes and on a more personal level, mostly when Ibrahimović has taken aim at Lalas, who was a lesser player yet pushes more aggressive opinions than his résumé might warrant. It’s also been a masterclass in subtext, with Henry rarely needing more than a raised eyebrow or a well-timed glance to convey exactly what he thinks of his American colleague.

There have been plenty of other moments, too, between Zlatan declaring that only he and Henry are “used to the big stage,” Henry pointing at Lalas and calling him “part of the past” after a LISA performance at the desk, and both Europeans turning on Lalas and Landon Donovan together when the Americans dared to criticize France.

Despite all of it, Lowe has consistently maintained that the animosity viewers see is not what it appears to be, even if Zlatan told an entire viewing audience it was welcome for temporarily removing Lalas from their line of sight.

“There is a lot of respect, I can promise you that, between everybody,” she told Dan Patrick earlier this month. “I don’t care what people think they know; they see stuff. It’s not right… Everyone loves each other, I promise.”

She extended that sentiment without walking back the chaos, insisting that what viewers think they’re witnessing between four very different, very strong personalities is not the full picture, and that behind the scenes, it’s a group that genuinely enjoys each other’s company.

“I am having the time of my life with these guys,” she said. “They’re all so different, but they’re all so good in different ways, and the four of us are having a blast.”

Twenty-five years in broadcasting, and Lowe says she’s never had a panel like this one. Based on everything that’s happened at the Fox desk over the last three weeks, that’s not hard to believe.