Credit: Fox Sports on YouTube

Take it from Rebecca Lowe, the anchor of Fox Sports’ top panel for this year’s World Cup: The trio of Alexi Lalas, Thierry Henry, and Zlatan Ibrahimović is not nearly as toxic as it seems on air.

While Lowe acknowledged in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show on Friday that Fox assembled an “unusual” mix of personalities for the studio this summer, she insisted there is “a lot of respect” between colleagues, and they are all locked in on covering the North American-hosted World Cup the way it deserves.

“It’s so fun. I mean, it’s an unusual panel, let’s call it what it is,” she said. “But in a good way. I’m not sure anyone (could have) dreamt that up, but I’m so glad they did. I’ve gotta be honest, I’m so glad they did. I am having the time of my life with these guys. They’re all so different, but they’re all so good in different ways, and the four of us are having a blast.”

In several instances already this World Cup, the panelists have butted heads over their takes, and on a more personal level. Mostly, tensions have risen when Ibrahimović has tried to dunk on Lalas, who was a lesser player yet pushes more aggressive opinions. But earlier this week, both Ibrahimović and Henry were aligned against the American commentators, Lalas and game analyst Landon Donovan, who ripped France’s national team for a lackadaisical first half in its opener.

On with Patrick, Lowe referenced viewers who “think they know” what’s going on among the panel, correcting the record on behalf of her cohosts.

“There is a lot of respect, I can promise you that, between everybody,” she said. “I don’t care what people think they know, they see stuff. It’s not right … everyone loves each other, I promise.”