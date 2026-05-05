Credit: Fox Sports

The 2026 World Cup is shaping up to be one of the biggest global sporting events in the history of planet Earth, and Fox Sports continues to build out an All-Star roster for its coverage of the tournament across North America.

Fox Sports president Eric Shanks has called the tournament the “biggest logistical undertaking” in the network’s history, and the analyst lineup it’s assembling reflects that. On Tuesday, Fox announced that legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel will join its studio coverage for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, the latest addition to a roster that already includes Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, and Clarence Seedorf, with Rebecca Lowe and Rob Stone anchoring as hosts.

Schmeichel is one of the most decorated players in the history of the game. He won 15 trophies at Manchester United, including captaining the club to the 1999 Champions League as part of their historic treble, and led Denmark to their famous victory at Euro 1992. He played in four World Cups and earned 129 caps for Denmark, making him the third-most-capped player in the nation’s history. Since retiring, he has built a respected broadcasting career across Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Radio, and CBS in the United States.

Schmeichel previously worked with Fox during Euro 2024, where he made a notable impression.

“Peter brings an incredible perspective to our presentation and was phenomenal in studio with us in 2024,” Fox Sports president Brad Zager said in Tuesday’s announcement.

Schmeichel’s son Kasper remains part of Denmark’s World Cup squad, and at Euro 2024, one of the more memorable moments in Fox’s coverage came when Peter interviewed Kasper pitchside after Denmark’s 1-1 draw with England.

Fox’s soccer coverage has often been polarizing compared to other networks, and the elephant in the room remains how this roster of world-class names will mesh with the existing dynamic on set. But with the additions of Henry, Ibrahimović, Seedorf, Chicharito, Lowe, and now Schmeichel, Fox is making a clear statement about the kind of coverage it wants to deliver for what’s also the last World Cup it holds English-language rights to in the United States. FIFA has yet to sell the 2030 tournament to an American broadcaster.