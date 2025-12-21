Photo Credit: Fox

Pam Oliver was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Tuesday, and the NFL on Fox pregame crew made sure to provide congratulations and show their appreciation for the longtime Fox reporter ahead of an NFL doubleheader on Saturday evening.

Oliver was in Washington, D.C. to serve as the sideline reporter for the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, while the Fox NFL Sunday crew of Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Rob Gronkowski sent their congratulations from Los Angeles during a video interview.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to a Hall of Famer,” Menfee said, as the rest of the crew vocalized support. “She was inducted Tuesday night into the SVG Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Well-deserved honors.”

“Congratulations, Pam,” the crew said.

“I still can’t believe it, my feet have not touched the ground.” 🥹 A big congrats to our Pam Oliver for being inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame 🎉👏 pic.twitter.com/arngGnAYph — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 20, 2025

Oliver was silent for a few seconds as she took in the moment.

“She’s being shy. When has Pam ever been shy before?” Menefee joked.

“Speech, Pam,” Strahan said. “Speech! Speech! Speech!”

“It was just a magical night,” Oliver explained. “I still can’t believe it. My feet have not touched the ground. It is just amazing. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Fox for giving me all these years to flourish and grow, and that has a big part to do with why I’m in the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Never thought I’d be saying those words, but I’m pleased as can be.”

“Nobody deserves it more than Pam,” Menefee added.

Oliver began her career as a reporter in 1985, with stops including ESPN before she joined Fox in 1995. She was the NFL on Fox sideline reporter while the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden were in the booth, and she’s continued to be an NFL sideline reporter for Fox ever since, while earning great respect from NFL players such as Aaron Rodgers.