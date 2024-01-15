Nov 19, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Former Panther and now announcer Greg Olsen during pregame warm ups between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Fox’s Greg Olsen is among the most-liked figures in sports media. Aside from winning the Awfulie for Best Color Commentator, Olsen frequently receives recognition from his peers and viewers every Sunday afternoon. That trend continued on Sunday during Fox’s NFL Super Wild Card Weekend coverage.

The network earned a mighty treat in landing a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. The “brands” might be consistent, but the game has not been. Green Bay holds a 34-10 edge over the Cowboys in the third quarter. So perhaps they won’t get the audience they wanted throughout the game. But their lead color commentator once again earned praise from all over.

Everyone had plenty of praise for Olsen, whether it was a simple acknowledgment of his work like this from NFL writer Arif Hasan.

Greg Olsen is killing it — Arif Hasan, but NFL ? (@ArifHasanNFL) January 14, 2024

Others pointed to Olsen’s sharp analysis of situations that might go unnoticed by others.

love that Greg Olsen highlighted the Jayden Reed motion Reed moving from outside to inside gives Wicks the leverage advantage the entire way — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 14, 2024

ESPN’s Matt Miller waxed his own praise. “Greg Olsen is so good at his job. Fun, informative, teaches but doesn’t talk down to the viewer,” Miller said. This is a great synopsis of how Olsen carries himself in the booth every week.

Greg Olsen is so good at his job. Fun, informative, teaches but doesn't talk down to the viewer. @gregolsen88 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 14, 2024

Greg Olsen decoding general football jargon is the best part of a broadcast. He’s really good — Syd (@Sydslidepark) January 14, 2024

Analysts like Olsen both are great for viewers and have a long shelf life. Nobody is ever going to shout a more informal broadcast down that also doesn’t insult your intelligence. Olsen isn’t John Madden, but Madden’s personality and teaching got him rave reviews while he was a Hall of Fame analyst. Following that formula’s gotten Olsen here, and it’s not the worst one to keep on with, especially if he’s going to receive so much praise.