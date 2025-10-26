Oregon mascot 'The Oregon Duck' naked in the stands. Photo Credit: FS1 Photo Credit: FS1
You might have noticed that there are a crazy number of fans going shirtless in the stands at college football games. Yes, even more than usual, with a social media trend taking the shirtless fans to new heights across the nation. Below are a couple of examples from earlier on Saturday, for example.

And on Saturday night, one popular mascot joined the shirtless trend, which led to a naked look due to the mascot always being pantless to begin with.

The Oregon Duck joined a crowd of shirtless fans during Saturday night’s game against Wisconsin in Eugene.

FS1 announcers Tim Brando and Devin Gardner called out the “naked duck” on the broadcast.

“That, my friends,” Brando began.

“IT’S A NAKED DUCK!” Gardner interjected.

“That’s a naked duck,” Brando agreed.

“WHAT?” Gardner reacted in amazement. “PUT SOME CLOTHES ON!”

The mascot responded on X: “i was i wearing a hat…”

