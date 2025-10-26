Photo Credit: FS1

You might have noticed that there are a crazy number of fans going shirtless in the stands at college football games. Yes, even more than usual, with a social media trend taking the shirtless fans to new heights across the nation. Below are a couple of examples from earlier on Saturday, for example.

“It starts with just a small cohort of shirtless college kids, and it will slowly grow over the second half.” – ACC Network’s Max Browne on the latest TikTok trend sweeping college football student sections pic.twitter.com/IPn56amnOq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 25, 2025

And on Saturday night, one popular mascot joined the shirtless trend, which led to a naked look due to the mascot always being pantless to begin with.

The Oregon Duck joined a crowd of shirtless fans during Saturday night’s game against Wisconsin in Eugene.

FS1 announcers Tim Brando and Devin Gardner called out the “naked duck” on the broadcast.

“That, my friends,” Brando began.

“IT’S A NAKED DUCK!” Gardner interjected.

“That’s a naked duck,” Brando agreed.

“WHAT?” Gardner reacted in amazement. “PUT SOME CLOTHES ON!”

The mascot responded on X: “i was i wearing a hat…”