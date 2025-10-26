You might have noticed that there are a crazy number of fans going shirtless in the stands at college football games. Yes, even more than usual, with a social media trend taking the shirtless fans to new heights across the nation. Below are a couple of examples from earlier on Saturday, for example.
“It starts with just a small cohort of shirtless college kids, and it will slowly grow over the second half.” – ACC Network’s Max Browne on the latest TikTok trend sweeping college football student sections pic.twitter.com/IPn56amnOq
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 25, 2025
Guys being dudes @WSUCougarFB pic.twitter.com/dBmBFpz5df
— The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) October 25, 2025
And on Saturday night, one popular mascot joined the shirtless trend, which led to a naked look due to the mascot always being pantless to begin with.
The Oregon Duck joined a crowd of shirtless fans during Saturday night’s game against Wisconsin in Eugene.
FS1 announcers Tim Brando and Devin Gardner called out the “naked duck” on the broadcast.
IT’S A NAKED DUCK 🦆@TheOregonDuck pic.twitter.com/RkeByzjciU
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2025
“That, my friends,” Brando began.
“IT’S A NAKED DUCK!” Gardner interjected.
“That’s a naked duck,” Brando agreed.
“WHAT?” Gardner reacted in amazement. “PUT SOME CLOTHES ON!”
The mascot responded on X: “i was i wearing a hat…”
i was i wearing a hat… https://t.co/YnPSiicqOy
— The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) October 26, 2025
About Matt Clapp
Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.
He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.