Credit: First Things First

The Solitaire game seen ’round the world is taking on a life of its own.

Stephen A. Smith’s Game 4 antics, in which he was caught in 4K playing Solitaire on his phone while the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers were fighting for basketball supremacy right in front of him, have been the subject of intense criticism. Is the ESPN star bored of basketball? Was he simply doing something we’re all guilty of while at our place of work? Is he exhausted from his 9,000 other jobs?

Whatever the case, Smith’s viral moment has, once again, made him the center of attention, even for talking heads at other networks. On Monday, FS1’s Nick Wright brilliantly trolled Stephen A. for his seeming lack of care during the opening of First Things First.

Nick Wright has Solitaire jokes to start Monday’s edition of ‘First Things First’ on FS1. “Solitaire, no good… A guy can’t multitask?!” https://t.co/x3UIoRhq7I pic.twitter.com/7BdOjuqxjA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 17, 2025

“I don’t approve of this,” Co-host Kevin Wildes said while Wright stayed glued to his phone for the bit.

“Solitaire, no good,” Wright said, flipping his phone around for his co-hosts to see.

“Oh, wow. Oh, wow!” an exasperated Chris Broussard chimed in.

“I didn’t know we were [starting the show], my bad,” Wright said before really selling the troll. “What, a guy can’t multitask?! I can’t multitask?!”

Smith and Wright clearly think they can!