Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Nick Wright listed himself as one of the people with the most to gain from a Kansas City Chiefs victory.

And while it’s debatable whether the Fox Sports personality deserved to be listed alongside the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, he’s certainly celebrating like someone who belonged on the list.

In the two days since the Chiefs secured their status as a dynasty by beating the San Francisco 49ers to win their third Super Bowl in five years, Wright has engaged in an unrelenting victory lap. After hosting Monday’s episode of First Things First in a sparkling red suit, the Kansas City native then turned his attention toward Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“Hearing rumors that people inside @ProFootballTalk are concerned my dear friend Florio could be retiring at the end of this season,” Wright wrote on X. “To be clear, no one else is hearing this rumors & Mikey has repeatedly denied them. I’ll make sure to follow this story closely and repeatedly.”

If the winking face emoji at the end of the post didn’t make it clear, Wright was clearly poking fun at Florio’s previous speculation regarding Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Dating back to early January, the Pro Football Talk founder has been pushing a narrative that the 65-year-old Reid might retire at season’s end, seemingly based on nothing other than his age.

It’s a page straight out of the Florio playbook and one that has resulted in accusations of him writing “fan fiction.”

But despite Florio having used the subject to generate content for the past month, Reid said on Monday that he hasn’t even considered retiring. That’s likely what prompted the response from Wright, who followed up by noting that he was merely teasing one of his good friends.

“To be clear, I’ve known @ProFootballTalk for 15 years and love him, which is why I can poke fun at the Reid retirement stuff… which I plan to do!” Wright wrote.

After all, the victors get the spoils.

