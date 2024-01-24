Credit: The Colin Cowherd Podcast

Kansas City native and First Things First host Nick Wright is known for his diehard fandom of the Kansas City Chiefs. His rise on Fox Sports 1 and as a major voice in sports media overlaps with the birth of the Chiefs dynasty. So after a big Chiefs game, NFL fans are hunkered down, ready for the gospel of Nick Wright.

And while Wright is notoriously optimistic as a longtime fan of the team, he revealed this week he is actually more belligerent on-air after a Kansas City win than a loss.

Why? Because he can’t believe anyone dared to think he was wrong in making the argument for their victory.

Wright explained himself on Wednesday’s Colin Cowherd Podcast. At the behest of FTF cohost Kevin Wildes, Wright went back and watched the intro to Monday’s show following Patrick Mahomes’ first road playoff win last weekend.

“I was so angry that I had to defend this for five days, and now it’s all there,” Wright explained. “I looked furious when I should be jubilant. But I’m indignant at the situation … I’m not sure if that’s a malfunction, but it is how my brain is.”

However, it didn’t take long for Wright to realize the joy in the win. He soon pivoted to trolling Bills fans, comparing them trading the No. 10 pick in 2017 that would become Mahomes to the Boston Red Sox selling Babe Ruth.

Earlier in the conversation with Cowherd, Wright also opened up on how his best takes come to him.

The trick seems to be nicotine patches. Most people wear them during the day to take the edge off and wean off cigarettes.

Wright wears them through the night, resulting in wild dreams. In those dreams, he cooks up the most complex, pointed arguments ever.

If you want a look inside the busy mind of Fox Sports 1’s afternoon star, check out the interview.

[The Colin Cowherd Podcast on YouTube]