Anyone who has ever watched FS1’s Nick Wright and noticed some similarities with his colleague, Colin Cowherd, will know this is no accident.

In an emotional tribute to Cowherd on Thursday’s First Things First, Wright revealed that he listened to every minute of Cowherd’s show while in high school and college. Wright even pitched prospective media agents by asking them if they wanted to represent “the next Colin Cowherd.”

After working in sports talk radio in Kansas City and Houston, Wright had the chance to fill in for Cowherd on The Herd. And now, Wright hosts the show after Cowherd’s in FS1’s midday lineup and has a weekly recurring segment on Cowherd’s show.

With Cowherd set to be enshrined in the Radio Hall of Fame this week in Chicago, Wright offered a touching tribute to his “idol” Thursday on First Things First.

“People say all the time, don’t meet your idols or your heroes,” Wright said. “I met mine and worked with him, and it’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me. And for Colin, who I believe to be the single greatest sports radio talent in the history of the medium, finally getting his just due and making the Hall of Fame … is awesome. To my dear friend Colin, congrats, buddy.”

“It is because Colin said, ‘hey, why don’t you let Nick fill in for me’…that my entire life and world changed… People say all the time, don’t meet your idols… I met mine and…it’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.” — @getnickwright Congrats on your HOF… pic.twitter.com/kX1s8EO39P — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 30, 2025

While Cowherd rarely gives interviews, his induction into the Hall has been an opportunity for the legendary host to look back on his career, legacy, and the state of the industry. Now based in Chicago and working solely in the radio medium that made him a star, Cowherd is well-deserving of the honor.

As Wright notes, Cowherd is not only one of the most talented and dedicated people ever to host sports radio, but also a widely beloved friend and mentor to his colleagues in the industry.