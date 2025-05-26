Credit: FS1

FS1’s Nick Wright just rattled off his self-proclaimed “take of the year.”

The First Things First host took to the airwaves on Memorial Day on a mission. A mission to end the insanity that is the NBA replay review.

But it’s not necessarily the process of the replay review that Wright seeks to fix. Matter of fact, Wright didn’t take any issue with the replay review in general. Wright’s gripe is directed at the players. Specifically, Wright’s angst is a byproduct of players who insist every questionable call should be reviewed with a distinct circular finger waggle, you know, the one that refs make when they signal they’ll be reviewing a call.

The finger waggle irks Wright. Too often, he thinks, players are begging their coach for a review when there is no reason to use one. But he has a solution.

.@getnickwright just delivered the take of the year 👀 pic.twitter.com/FmpKQcUGk5 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 26, 2025

“You know how, in basketball, anybody does this, it’s a timeout,” Wright said while making a “T” formation with his hands. “New rule for the NBA next season. This is binding,” Wright said as he mimicked the finger waggle. “This is binding. And guess what, it’ll be fixed within a week. The moment any player on the court does [the finger waggle], alright, challenge accepted. And by the way, if you’re out of challenges, it’s just like when you’re out of timeouts and you call one. That’s a Chris Webber. That’s a technical foul.

“Guys, you’re right. You can call timeout, you can call for a challenge. You wave your finger around in the air, the refs say challenge, yes,” Wright concluded.

“I mean, I’m tired of it myself. But I don’t think you need to go that far,” Wright’s co-host Chris Broussard responded. “Because, what’s the harm?”

“It’s annoying,” Kevin Wildes chimed in.

“Yes! It’s annoying,” Wright concurred. “There should be repercussions, and it’s the easiest fix in the world. This is binding! It’s binding.”

Awful Announcing officially endorses this take.