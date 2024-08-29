Credit: What’s Wright with Nick Wright Podcast

We finally have a new sports media beef on the bingo card between Bill Simmons and Nick Wright, but this one already seems to be losing steam.

In his response on Thursday to a jab from Bill Simmons over Wright giving fake takes for clickbait, Wright only halfheartedly defended himself or attacked Simmons back before simply inviting himself on The Bill Simmons Podcast to hash out his differences with the man he lovingly called “the Podfather.”

“That’s what I would call not only uncalled-for but unfounded,” Wright said on Thursday’s edition of his What’s Wright podcast. “So I’m going to reach out to Bill. I mean, my feelings aren’t hurt, but I would like to know what take he’s talking about.”

Nick Wright FIRES BACK at Bill Simmons after The Ringer founder accused Wright of “throwing out crazy takes just to get aggregated” “What a shot in my ribs. That’s uncalled for and unfounded. He has to let me come on and defend myself, he has no choice there, it’s only right.” pic.twitter.com/hpo5Y3K9YO — The r/BillSimmons Podcast 🎙️ (@rBillSimmonsPod) August 29, 2024

Wright wondered aloud which take Simmons believed was unfounded and defended the sanctity of his own sports opinions.

“I feel like it’s the opposite,” the First Things First host said. “I don’t even tweet out clips from the show that often. I’m not as online as many, and people can say I’ve had some hot takes in the past, but the hottest ones have come true!”

Knowing Simmons would likely see his response, Wright pitched to join many of his FS1 colleagues and join Simmons’ long-running podcast as a guest.

“The bright side is it will probably be the entry point to me making my long-awaited debut on The Bill Simmons Podcast. Because that’s long overdue,” Wright said. “(FTF cohost Kevin) Wildes goes on all the time. Bill and I are quite friendly, and now he has to let me come on and defend myself. I feel like he’s got, like, no choice there.”

Quite frankly, we need more heat. There’s no such thing as a friendly beef. Bring it or don’t.

While a Wright-Simmons pod may produce some great conversation and friendly banter, that could have happened with or without this so-called media beef.

[What’s Wright Podcast via The r/BillSimmons Podcast on X]