Rob Gronkowski attended the Netflix spectacle headlined by a boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on Friday night.

Which means that unlike those of us watching it from home, the future Hall of Fame tight end was able to view the event without much interruption.

Plagued by streaming issues that persisted throughout the majority of the show, Netflix’s presentation of Paul vs. Tyson will be more remembered for its constant buffering than it will be anything that actually happened in the ring. And with the event taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, that provided a natural connection for Fox NFL Sunday to poke fun at the streamer — and the Dallas Cowboys — during Sunday’s pregame show.

“The Houston team [the Detroit Lions] beat plays Dallas,” host Curt Menefee said. “But before we get there, speaking of Dallas, did you see Friday night? Our man Gronk was at the big Jake Paul fight against Mike Tyson. There he is right there.”

At that point, the show cut to an interview featuring Gronkowski and Shaquille O’Neal from Friday’s fight, only to have it exaggeratingly buffer.

“That was happening during the stream, I heard. Throughout the whole entire fight,” Gronkowski responded. “What’s going on here?”

‘Fox NFL Sunday’ threw a jab at Netflix’s presentation of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight. pic.twitter.com/i1WS058QE4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2024

The four-time Super Bowl champion proceeded to heap praise on the women’s lightweight boxing match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano that preceded the Paul vs. Tyson main event, before taking a swipe at the football team that typically plays in the event’s venue.

“Here’s a fun fact: Jake Paul has more victories than the Dallas Cowboys do at their own stadium this year,” Gronkowski said. “That’s a shot fired right there, but it’s just the truth. I’m only talking true facts here, ladies and gentlemen. But on top of it, the main event was like a show. Kind of like the Dallas Cowboys are throughout the whole entire week and throughout the whole year.”

While the Cowboys may already be a lost cause for 2024, the same can’t be said for Netflix, which is set to host an NFL doubleheader on Christmas Day before becoming the weekly home of WWE Raw in January. In other words, it’s going to have to figure out its issues sooner rather than later if it’s going to avoid becoming — or remaining — a punchline for its live streaming.

