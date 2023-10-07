FS1
Many fans tuned into the Nebraska-Illinois football game Friday night were not happy with FS1’s halftime show.

Instead of a halftime show featuring analysis of the Cornhuskers and Fighting Illini, the network aired a pre-produced tape of its Big Noon Kickoff crew previewing Saturday’s action.

In case anyone wondered if this were live or not, it was still light outside, and there was no mention made of the Nebraska-Illinois game.

FS1 has done this for several Friday night games this year, leading fans to wonder how the network determines which games get live halftime analysis, and which ones air taped previews of Saturday’s games.

It’s understood that the network might have to use a different studio crew to do a live halftime show, but FS1 should be able to make that happen. But whatever the reason for the prepackaged halftime shows, fans were not happy Friday night. Fox Sports execs knows there’s some blowback to their decision, but is it enough to inspire a change?

