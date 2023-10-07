Many fans tuned into the Nebraska-Illinois football game Friday night were not happy with FS1’s halftime show.

Instead of a halftime show featuring analysis of the Cornhuskers and Fighting Illini, the network aired a pre-produced tape of its Big Noon Kickoff crew previewing Saturday’s action.

In case anyone wondered if this were live or not, it was still light outside, and there was no mention made of the Nebraska-Illinois game.

FS1 has done this for several Friday night games this year, leading fans to wonder how the network determines which games get live halftime analysis, and which ones air taped previews of Saturday’s games.

Would love to be a fly on the wall at the meeting where Fox decides which Friday night football games get a real halftime show versus a taped one that entirely ignores the game you are watching. — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 7, 2023

It’s understood that the network might have to use a different studio crew to do a live halftime show, but FS1 should be able to make that happen. But whatever the reason for the prepackaged halftime shows, fans were not happy Friday night. Fox Sports execs knows there’s some blowback to their decision, but is it enough to inspire a change?

It's late at night there where the crew is (approximately 9:45 pm) in Columbus this week.

Have to be on set tomorrow early for show time at 10 am Eastern.

(At least 2 hours before)

Likely out to dinner earlier this evening. — Scott Hable? (@sctthbl) October 7, 2023

Wow @FS1, that might be the most phoned-in, half-assed, dont-give-a-single-squirt-of-shit halftime break I've ever seen. #gbr — Charlie Litton (@charlielitton) October 7, 2023

FOX is so lame. They prerecorded a halftime show to air during halftime of this Nebraska/Illinois game. So for the first time in my life I’m seeing a halftime show that has absolutely ZERO to do with the game that is being shown. — Absolutely Tim (@Absolutely_Tim7) October 7, 2023