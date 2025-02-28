Photo Credit: FS1

The Luka Dončić trade, stunning news when it happened, has now morphed into more of a soap opera, as everyone continues to speculate why the Dallas Mavericks traded their franchise player.

You will not hear a more entertaining synopsis of that speculation than Colin Cowherd’s segment on The Herd Thursday, where he likened the trade that sent Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers to a “divorce,” touching on themes that included weed, Michael Jordan and the European lifestyle.

Many theories have surfaced to explain why the Mavs traded Dončić. But everyone is talking this week about a report by The Athletic’s Sam Amick, who reported Mavs insiders talked about Dončić being “lazy,” having “weight issues” and a “taste for beer and hookah.”

Cowherd shared his thoughts on the matter.

“When you get a divorce, you’ve got to be a grown up … you have to realize she may date somebody that’s better looking than you and much more successful than you. Are you comfortable with that?” Cowherd asked.

“What we’re finding out, (the Mavs) are now badmouthing the ex. Stories are now leaking on Luka.”

Cowherd dramatically read Amick’s report in a Shakespearian tone, laughing at the part about the word “hookah.”

“That ain’t the only thing they smoking in the NBA, I’m just saying,” Cowherd joked. “If you’ve been in New York, go to a hookah bar; it’s a good time.

“Folks, Michael Jordan smoked cigars, drank wine, played 36 holes on the day of playoff games, he’s the GOAT,” Cowherd said. “Right now, pot is wine in the NBA. It’s fine.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

The divorce theme kept popping up for Cowherd.

“The bottom line is, they weren’t ready for this divorce. … They thought this divorce was all about Anthony Davis, and getting the lazy guy out,” Cowherd said. “They had no idea how much it would tick off Dallas fans, and now they’re reeling.”

Colin Cowherd on Luka Dončić/Mavericks/Lakers, divorce, dating, bad-mouthing the ex, beer, hookah (“If you’ve been in New York, go to a hookah bar; it’s a good time.”), weed, European lifestyle, and much more. #NBA pic.twitter.com/Z7pej4K51P — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 27, 2025

“And you know what? Luka is now dating somebody that’s more successful, got a lot of trophies, Crypto Arena, bigger brand. … they’re just leaking stuff to make him look bad.

“This is a team that thought they were ready for the divorce — and Luka upgraded.”

Cowherd hit all the bases in that segment. That’s good, because he recently misfired on some Dončić information. Earlier this week, he got fooled by a story on the satirical social media site NBA Centel, claiming the Mavericks would not allow Dončić jerseys in their arena.