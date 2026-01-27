Credit: Fox Sports, NASCAR Studios

25 years ago, legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt was on the final lap of the Daytona 500 when his car crashed into a wall, and the 49-year-old’s life ended way too soon.

Fox Sports and NASCAR Studios announced Tuesday that the documentary ‘We’ve Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later‘ will air on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 10 p.m. ET on FS1. The doc “explores that day and its aftermath not just through competition, but through the emotional, cultural, and human impact felt by those inside and far beyond the race track.”

“Fox Sports’ partnership with NASCAR allows us to tell the stories that define the heart of the sport, and through this film, we are honored to spotlight Dale Earnhardt, one of the most iconic and influential figures in NASCAR, and carry his legacy forward,” said Barry Nugent, vice president, development & original programming, Fox Sports. “This documentary explores the man behind the wheel and goes beyond a single day in history to delve into how one moment forever changed the sport and continues to impact drivers competing today.”

A loss that reshaped NASCAR and continues to echo through the sport, its people and its culture today. We’ve Lost Dale Earnhardt: 25 Years Later premieres Feb. 12 after The Duel at Daytona (10p ET) on FS1. pic.twitter.com/lmri2znvgG — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) January 27, 2026

The documentary will feature rare footage and first-hand accounts of the accident from former NASCAR president Mike Helton, who made the shocking announcement, “We’ve lost Dale Earnhardt,” as well as from drivers who competed in the race, including Rusty Wallace and Kurt Busch. Current NASCAR drivers such as Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney are also interviewed.

The documentary will also dive into what was happening in the broadcasting booth as Mike Joy, Darrell Waltrip, and Larry McReynolds reacted in real time during what also happened to be the first-ever NASCAR race on Fox.

Earnhardt is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. He is tied for first in NASCAR history with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson with seven Cup Series championships and is eighth overall with 76 career wins.

This will be the latest in a long line of documentary efforts about the legendary driver. Both ESPN and Amazon Prime have released their own docs about Earnhardt. Dale Earnhardt Jr. also did an eight-part podcast series.