The ongoing layoffs at iHeart Media have affected multiple aspects of the media industry. That includes in the sports world, where multiple Fox Sports Radio update anchors took to social media this week to reveal that they have been impacted by the layoffs.
Among those to announce their departures as a result of the layoffs was Eddie Garcia, who had been with Fox Sports Radio as an update anchor, producer and fill-in host for more than two decades.
“I was informed on Monday that I would no longer be a part of the Fox Sports Radio Network after 23 years due to financial reasons,” Garcia wrote. “I was a bit surprise but I had also felt that I’ve had this amazing job for a lot longer than I ever dreamed.”
I was informed on Monday that I would no longer be a part of the Fox Sports Radio Network after 23 years due to financial reasons. I was a bit surprise but I had also felt that I’ve had this amazing job for a lot longer than I ever dreamed.
— Eddie Garcia (@Eddieonfox) November 12, 2024
Kevin Wyart, who serves as the Tulane baseball team’s play-by-play announcer and had been with Fox Sports Radio as an update anchor since 2022, also announced he has been let go.
“Radio has always been a tough business, and for me, it’s gotten murkier. I’ve been laid off from my anchor position at Fox Sports Radio,” he wrote. “These past two years have been an experience beyond anything I could’ve asked for, and I thank everyone at iHeart Media for making it possible.”
Tennis Channel host Bryan Fenley also announced his departure from Fox Sports Radio, but said he will remain in his role as the UCLA football postgame host on AM 570 in Los Angeles.
“Grateful for my time at Fox Sports Radio. I was told I will no longer be working there for budgetary reasons,” he wrote. “Timing felt right as I’ve been doing a lot of remote events lately and haven’t been at FSR much recently. Thanks to all at the network.”
Added Nick Koop, who has been with Fox Sports Radio since 2022: “Today was my last day at Fox Sports Radio. I was cut as part of iHeart’s company-wide layoffs. Thankful for the opportunity to learn from so many talented people over the last two-plus years. Talk to you all from a game soon!”
Altogether, iHeart Media — which distributes Fox Sports Radio via a content partnership — is expected to cut five percent of its 10,000-person workforce as a part of its current round of layoffs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “the cuts are meant to eliminate redundancies and streamline the business.”