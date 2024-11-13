Credit: Fox Sports Radio

The ongoing layoffs at iHeart Media have affected multiple aspects of the media industry. That includes in the sports world, where multiple Fox Sports Radio update anchors took to social media this week to reveal that they have been impacted by the layoffs.

Among those to announce their departures as a result of the layoffs was Eddie Garcia, who had been with Fox Sports Radio as an update anchor, producer and fill-in host for more than two decades.

“I was informed on Monday that I would no longer be a part of the Fox Sports Radio Network after 23 years due to financial reasons,” Garcia wrote. “I was a bit surprise but I had also felt that I’ve had this amazing job for a lot longer than I ever dreamed.”

I was informed on Monday that I would no longer be a part of the Fox Sports Radio Network after 23 years due to financial reasons. I was a bit surprise but I had also felt that I’ve had this amazing job for a lot longer than I ever dreamed. — Eddie Garcia (@Eddieonfox) November 12, 2024

Kevin Wyart, who serves as the Tulane baseball team’s play-by-play announcer and had been with Fox Sports Radio as an update anchor since 2022, also announced he has been let go.