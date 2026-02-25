Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The newest motorsports property in Liberty Media’s portfolio has landed on a broadcast partner for 2026.

According to a report by Adam Stern in Sports Business Journal, MotoGP will return to Fox Sports this year after moving to the network in 2025. It will be the first year in which MotoGP will operate under the Liberty Media umbrella after the company’s purchase of the motorcycle racing circuit was approved last summer. Financial details of the broadcast agreement were not disclosed.

Liberty Media is the conglomerate founded by media magnate John Malone in 1991. Most notably, Liberty Media is the owner of Formula One, which has seen massive growth in the United States throughout the 2020s.

Prior to striking a deal with Fox Sports for last season, MotoGP aired on Warner Bros. Discovery properties in 2024 and on NBC Sports in 2023.

Per Stern, ratings for MotoGP have been lackluster at best. The circuit regularly “comes in at the five figures or low six figures” for its races. Compared with F1, whose races earned in the mid six figures when Liberty purchased the series in 2016, and MotoGP still has some catching up to do before it becomes a meaningful property under the Liberty umbrella.

Notably, the Fox broadcast channel will air next month’s U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas as part of its broadcast agreement with MotoGP. Every race last season aired on either FS1 or FS2. This year’s season begins this weekend with the PT Grand Prix of Thailand.