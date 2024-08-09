image via MLB

On Friday, MLB officially announced the Cincinnati Reds-Atlanta Braves Speedway Classic game at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

The game, a Reds home date, will air in primetime on Fox.

The Speedway Classic will be the first game involving an American or National League team in the state of Tennessee.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talked up the game in a release.

“Major League Baseball is excited to deliver a special game at Bristol Motor Speedway, a unique setting that sports fans will remember forever,” said Manfred. “The Reds and the Braves form an ideal matchup because of their dynamic talent and the proximity of their markets. We look forward to celebrating our game with a wide array of fans, both on and off the field throughout the weekend, and highlighting the rich traditions of sports, music and community in Tennessee and across the region.”

This game is MLB’s most recent trip into a new state for a game. Previous efforts included games in North Carolina (Fort Bragg), Nebraska (Omaha, before the College World Series), Iowa (Field of Dreams), and Alabama (Rickwood Field). Also, while not a first-time state for MLB, the league has held games in Williamsport, PA during the Little League World Sereies.

Here’s a mock-up of the field inside Bristol Motor Speedway, via MLB.

This will probably be an incredible spectacle on television, but some of the seats at Bristol might be a little rough. It seems like an old-school way of laying out an MLB stadium, with seating bowls sloping back instead of being stacked upon one another. Fans seated further back, especially in the outfield area, might find the action a little difficult to see.

[MLB]