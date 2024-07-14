Fox's coverage of MLB and the shooting at Donald Trump's campaign rally on Saturday differed based on the market. Photo Credit: KMSP (Fox Minneapolis) KMSP shows Saturday’s Twins vs. Giants game on a split screen with coverage of the shooting at Donald Trump’s campaign rally. Photo Credit: KMSP (Fox Minneapolis)
FoxMLBPoliticsBy Michael Dixon on

Shots were fired during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania for former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump on Saturday. While Trump appeared to suffer only a minor wound to his ear, the shooting left one rally attendee dead. The shooter was also killed.

The shooting occurred before the start of two MLB games Fox covered on Saturday, the Minnesota Twins at the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves at the San Diego Padres.

Game coverage was uninterrupted on both WAGA and KWSB, the Fox affiliates in Atlanta and San Diego, respectively.

Game coverage was interrupted for the Fox affiliates of KMSP (Minneapolis) and KTVU (San Francisco). It was, however, done differently in the respective markets.

In San Francisco, game coverage was shown uninterrupted until the bottom of the fourth inning. At that point, Fox News coverage of the shooting took over.

In Minneapolis, the coverage remained primarily focused on the shooting. The game’s early innings were shown on a split screen (with the audio remaining on the news). Later, coverage shifted entirely to the shooting.

[Photo Credit: KMSP (Fox Minneapolis)]

About Michael Dixon

About Michael:
-- Writer/editor for thecomeback.com and awfulannouncing.com.
-- Bay Area born and raised, currently living in the Indianapolis area.
-- Twitter:
@mfdixon1985 (personal).
@michaeldixonsports (work).
-- Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com
Send tips, corrections, comments and (respectful) disagreements to that email. Do the same with pizza recommendations, taco recommendations and Seinfeld quotes.

View all posts by Michael Dixon