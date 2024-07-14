KMSP shows Saturday’s Twins vs. Giants game on a split screen with coverage of the shooting at Donald Trump’s campaign rally. Photo Credit: KMSP (Fox Minneapolis)

Shots were fired during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania for former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump on Saturday. While Trump appeared to suffer only a minor wound to his ear, the shooting left one rally attendee dead. The shooter was also killed.

The shooting occurred before the start of two MLB games Fox covered on Saturday, the Minnesota Twins at the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves at the San Diego Padres.

Game coverage was uninterrupted on both WAGA and KWSB, the Fox affiliates in Atlanta and San Diego, respectively.

Game coverage was interrupted for the Fox affiliates of KMSP (Minneapolis) and KTVU (San Francisco). It was, however, done differently in the respective markets.

In San Francisco, game coverage was shown uninterrupted until the bottom of the fourth inning. At that point, Fox News coverage of the shooting took over.

Fox is airing two MLB games on Saturday. Twins at Giants

Braves at Padres San Diego and Atlanta Fox affiliates have remained on the game. In San Francisco, Fox cut away from game coverage in the fourth inning to focus on the shooting at Donald Trump’s campaign rally. pic.twitter.com/ZbsgYJg4XE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 14, 2024

In Minneapolis, the coverage remained primarily focused on the shooting. The game’s early innings were shown on a split screen (with the audio remaining on the news). Later, coverage shifted entirely to the shooting.

In Minneapolis, game coverage was initially shown on a split screen. Later in the game, the split screen was dropped and news coverage of the shooting was shown. pic.twitter.com/h571LX9PPO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 14, 2024

[Photo Credit: KMSP (Fox Minneapolis)]