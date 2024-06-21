Sports media offered glowing reviews for Fox Sports' MLB at Rickwood Field game, praising the interviews, production aspects and more. Photo Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Jun 20, 2024; Fairfield, Alabama, USA; Players for the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants play during the fifth inning in the MLB at Rickwood Field tribute game to the Negro Leagues. Rickwood Field is the oldest baseball stadium in America. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
FoxMLBBy Arthur Weinstein on

Fox Sports had all the elements needed for a special broadcast heading into Thursday night’s MLB at Rickwood Field game.

The San Francisco Giants-St. Louis Cardinals game played out on the historic Rickwood Field (opened 1910). Many former MLB stars were in attendance. And baseball had the opportunity to pay tribute to the Negro Leagues, just three weeks after MLB decreed that statistics from that circuit enter the baseball record books.

Fox also had another unexpected angle to cover, following the death of Willie Mays on Tuesday at age 93. He began as a teen phenom in the Negro Leagues at Rickwood before going on to a legendary MLB career.

Fox took all those storylines and wove them together masterfully. The broadcast featured it all: great shots of the historic stadium, the oldest ballpark in the U.S.; touching tributes to Mays; anecdotes and history lessons from the Negro Leagues; and priceless interviews, including Ken Rosenthal’s talk with 99-year-old Bill Greason, the oldest living former player from those leagues.

Fox even pulled off a vintage segment in the game, broadcasting the top of the fifth inning in 1954 mode, with a fixed-camera angle, no scorebug, primitive graphics, etc. Fans loved it.

Fans also lauded the pregame show, which featured special guests Barry Bonds and Ken Griffey Jr. joining regular MLB on Fox analysts Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz, a collection of former MLB stars that left fans raving. Bonds boasted he would have homered against Negro Leagues legend Satchel Paige.


Overall, the night turned out to be everything Fox, MLB and baseball fans had dreamed. Sports media pros agreed.

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein