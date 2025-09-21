Credit: NFL on Fox

The Tush Push is once again a dominating storyline for the NFL and the Philadelphia Eagles after two national-TV wins to open their Super Bowl defense in 2025. And on the Eagles’ opening touchdown drive this week, the Fox production crew and rules analyst Mike Pereira were ready to show just why rival teams are fed up.

Team owners narrowly voted to keep the Tush Push legal for the 2025 season, and the Eagles have gotten right back to business, running the play to near-perfection through two weeks. More and more, analysts are calling out not just the silliness or appearance of the play, but how Philly might be breaking rules when they run it.

On two plays after Philly got a short field for their first TD drive of Week 3 against the Rams, Pereira showed how Eagles offensive linemen jumped offsides to get quick leverage blocking for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The first came on a 4th-and-1 inside the 10-yard line, with Hurts gaining two yards. Pereira quickly showed how right guard Tyler Steens moved before the snap.

“They want it literal, with no early movement,” Pereira explained of the new emphasis by the NFL on officiating the Tush Push. “It is a difficult play to officiate … in real time, it probably didn’t look like much, but it was a false start.”

Just as Pereira finished explaining what happened, Philly ran another Tush Push at the goal line. Hurts scored, but the Eagles’ offensive line jumped once again.

Again, Pereira hazarded that referees have a challenge in noticing the slight jump in real time. But it is what the NFL is expecting out of its referees, especially given the added scrutiny on the play following the leaguewide vote on a ban last spring.

“When you’re outside, on the sidelines, it’s very difficult on that timing,” Pereira said. “But again, the word was out, let’s officiate this to the letter of the law. And by rule, it is a false start.”

Last week, fellow Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino declared himself “done” with the Tush Push. Now, Pereira is taking the baton to highlight the questionable play.

Most assume the NFL will finally ban any pushing of a ball-carrier this upcoming offseason, effectively banning the Tush Push. Still, Fox analyst Greg Olsen balanced Pereira’s technical explanation by praising Philly for mastering the play.

Olsen explained how the Eagles’ effectiveness running the QB sneak play gives them an advantage all game long.

“So much of the conversation around the Tush Push is the aesthetics of it, does it look good, is it a positive play for the game,” Olsen said.

“But I don’t think we given enough credit to the Philadelphia Eagles for the sophistication of what that play allows them to do. … When they get around the center-field logo … and they get into four-down mode, it’s 1st and 8. That is a significant advantage knowing you have a yard, yard-and-a-half in your back pocket on every possession.”