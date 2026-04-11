Credit: Mike Hill, Sage Steele Podcast

It’s hard to think of anyone in sports media, maybe in all of media and all of sports, who has more enemies than Jason Whitlock. And you can now count Mike Hill of Fox Sports on that list.

The sports media world has been filled with drama in recent weeks with several high-profile media stars going back and forth with one another. Hill posted a social media video to send a message that it’s time for everyone to start building each other up and stop tearing each other down.

He ran through all of the various feuds that have arisen in recent weeks involving the likes of Cam Newton, Ryan Clark, Matt Barnes, Emmanuel Acho, Stephen A. Smith, Dwyane Wade, Patrick Beverly, and one Jason Whitlock.

Except while he made his love and appreciation for those other sports media stars very clear, he also did the same for his intense dislike towards Whitlock.

Message to my sports brothers and sisters. Let’s get back to the debate and less hate…..except when it comes to one POS. pic.twitter.com/QejvHkYF9Z — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) April 11, 2026

“Jason Whitlock, f— Jason Whitlock two times. He had to throw his big two-piece biscuit into the gravy into the mix. F— Jason Whitlock. And I got love for all these guys except Jason Whitlock. Did I say that? F— Jason Whitlock,” Hill said.

“While I love a little debate and drama, this has gone too far. All talented, accomplished, and accredited individuals who have built these huge money-making platforms in the world of sports. But when they going to stop tearing down each other?”

The recent feuds have gotten a bit out of hand and it’s been hard to keep straight who exactly has beef with who. It all started when Cam Newton had Whitlock on his podcast, which invoked reactions from both Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark. Smith then had his own feud with Matt Barnes, who has also been called out by Emmanuel Acho. And that’s where Mike Hill has seen enough.

“These brothers seem like they’re just trying to pull up on each other. And the only tea they seem to be spilling is toxicity. And they all got something in common. Funny we don’t see Pat McAfee beefing with Colin Cowherd or Tony Kornheiser going after Bill Simmons. So here’s my plea because I know, love, and respect each and every one of them with the exception of one. And you know who his big @$$ is,” Hill added.

“Why don’t we start doing a better job of building each other up instead of trying to tear each other down, or at least when you got beef, man, reach out to one another privately. And for God’s sake, like Chris Rock said, ‘don’t fight in front of white people.’ Except Whitlock, because we all know that Whitlock is purposely doing it for a certain group of people. So forget about him. It’s open season on his @$$ until he disappears, which we know, that’s damn near impossible.”

Hill’s message was straight-forward. Figure out whatever issues you have with each other behind the scenes instead of using it for content. Because the only winner when it becomes content is Jason Whitlock.