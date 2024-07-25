Michelle Beadle, Craig Carton, photo edit via Liam McGuire.

With FS1’s lineup expected to undergo significant changes this summer, Michelle Beadle is reportedly in discussions to join Craig Carton’s morning show as a full-time co-host.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post was first to report the news Thursday afternoon, noting Beadle is in “serious talks” to join FS1’s The Carton Show, but no deal has been finalized.

Beadle currently contributes to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back and hosts a daily show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio. Interestingly, Beadle’s Mad Dog Radio show is co-hosted by Cody Decker, who co-hosted The Carton Show during its first year on FS1. Beadle also co-hosts a podcast for Wondery with Peter Rosenberg, who is not shy about his disdain for Carton after their years competing against each other in morning and afternoon drive on New York radio.

Despite her current connections to Decker and Rosenberg, Beadle has known Carton for well over a decade, having filled in for his former WFAN co-host Boomer Esiason several times. Last year on the Awful Announcing Podcast, Beadle was even asked about Carton and whether she was ever offered a role on his FS1 show.

“He had reached out before he officially jumped on board,” Beadle acknowledged to Awful Announcing last year regarding a potential role with Carton’s FS1 show. “And nothing ever came of it.”

In addition to having worked with Carton, Beadle also has strong ties to several other FS1 employees. Beadle previously worked with FS1 executive Charlie Dixon and First Things First co-host Kevin Wildes on ESPN’s SportsNation, which was co-hosted by Colin Cowherd.

It’s not clear what Beadle’s potential addition to The Carton Show would mean for the rest of its contributors. David Jacoby was added to Carton’s FS1 show as a full-time co-host last year, and they’re regularly joined by a rotating cast of analysts that includes Greg Jennings, Plaxico Burress, and Tim Hardaway, among others.

FS1 has already tinkered with its lineup this summer, expanding First Things First and Speak. First Things First now airs from 3 – 5pm ET, Speak runs from 5 – 7pm ET. But the network is slated to undergo much bigger changes with the exit of Skip Bayless from Undisputed reportedly coming later this summer.

Currently, The Carton Show airs from 7:00 – 9:30am ET as a lead-in to Bayless’s Undisputed which airs from 9:30am – noon ET. Beadle’s potential addition could signal a possible time shift or change for The Carton Show, although nothing has been reported there.

