Credit: Fox NFL Kickoff

The cast of a television show can often start to feel like family given the amount of time spent together.

That was very apparent on Sunday’s episode of Fox NFL Kickoff. Since calling it a career in 2017, four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick has served as a studio analyst for Fox where he has become a fixture on the network’s pre-pregame show Fox NFL Kickoff.

Vick’s run on Fox is coming to an end this season, however, as the legendary dual threat quarterback agreed to become the next head coach at Norfolk State last week (after quite the source-off between ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and Virginia Pilot reporter David Teel). Vick will finish up the season at Fox before returning to the 757 from where he hails, but his fellow Fox NFL Kickoff colleagues gave him a heartwarming sendoff this week that brought him to tears.

“When you got a chance to go lead young men in your community, where I grew up watching this team…I got what it takes.” We want to congratulate our guy @MichaelVick on being named the new head coach of Norfolk State 👏🫶 pic.twitter.com/kAUk6ZtfyA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 22, 2024

The emotions started showing for Vick when host Charissa Thompson and analysts Charles Woodson and Julian Edelman surprised the new head coach by wearing Norfolk State hats.

“First off, just, being a big part of Fox Sports… I love you guys, I love everybody in this building. And this administration have been amazing to me,” Vick began. “This wasn’t easy, bittersweet, but when you got a chance to go, get an opportunity to go lead young men in your community, where I grew up, y’know watching this team, and I wanted them to be assured that they wanted me as the head coach with no (prior coaching) experience. But I got what it takes, I got the right people around me, and I’m ready to embark on a new journey.”

Woodson then gave Vick a strong endorsement.

“For any kids that’s watching, you see the emotion, that’s what it means to him,” Woodson started. “He’s going to pour all of that energy into you. So anyone that’s out there undecided about what you gonna do, I’ve been around this man for a few years now. You can get the best knowledge from this guy man, so Norfolk State man, we looking for big things.”

“Our loss is their gain,” Thomspon added. ” We love you so much and you’re our teammate for life.”

Vick clearly looks fondly on his time at Fox, but is looking forward to closing one chapter and starting another back in his hometown.

