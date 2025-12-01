Credit: Fox NFL Sunday

You never know what’s going to happen when Terry Bradshaw goes off script on Fox NFL Sunday.

While previewing a big game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers this past weekend, Bradshaw began with a long tangent about forgetting his ID card while flying before eventually tying it back to how Buffalo star Josh Allen might be feeling heading into the game.

“There are very few things in this world that make me get nervous,” Bradshaw said. “When I go through the airport later tonight, to get through the security line, you’ve gotta have a driver’s license … they’ll look at it and say, ‘OK, Mr. Bradshaw, you can come in.’ If I don’t have that, and a lot of times I don’t, I panic.”

Bradshaw’s cohosts Howie Long and Michael Strahan looked on in befuddlement as they waited for Bradshaw to connect the anecdote back to the big AFC contest.

“Facing Pittsburgh today, if I’m Josh Allen, there’s panic written all over this,” Bradshaw said.

I’d listen to Terry Bradshaw ramble about anything for an hour each Sunday. pic.twitter.com/qGz0HpDAsD — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) November 30, 2025

A sense of relief flooded over the studio as Long complimented Bradshaw for pulling off the goofy take.

One seat over, Strahan extended the levels of “panic” a step further.

“I’ll tell you what, every time you start your comments like that, I panic,” Strahan said with a smirk.

In recent seasons, Strahan has come to play the role of Bradshaw’s foil on the beloved Fox pregame show, often teasing the seasoned analyst for his pronunciation foibles and odd improvisations. The audience need look no further than Strahan’s face to tell how he feels about Bradshaw’s eccentric on-air style.

And this week, Strahan finally said what we all can tell is true.